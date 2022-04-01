LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone is available now

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ zooms into cinemas today (read our review of the film) and now you can take the iconic gaming character home thanks to LEGO.

LEGO has released ‘Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone’, which was a LEGO Ideas project started by Sonic superfan Viv Grannell. Speaking about what Sonic means to her Viv says:

“Sonic means so many things to different people because he has had the flexibility to evolve over time. The attitude of the ‘90s, the thrill-seeking edge he brought to the millennium, and the compassionate snark of the past decade – are all reflections of a strong, distinctive, and downright cool character.”

The Green Hill Zone was first introduced in the 1991 ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ game and the level went on to be one of the most iconic in gaming history.

Originally designed by Sonic Team, the level is based on the landscape of California. It’s a world of bright colours and good weather.

The designer wanted to build levels that were both visually complex and easy to go through. He also added the loop-de-loops that later became the series’ trademark.

It’s not all green and pleasant though. Green Hill Zone has spikes capable of knocking the Rings right out of our hero and an army of animals that have been imprisoned within mechanical armor by Sonic’s nemesis, Dr. Eggman.The checkered ground was inspired by renderings from computers capable of generating 3D images. This technique was used to give 2D images a 3D aspect.

The LEGO set is based on the first Sonic game with separate modules that you can fit together to create your own version of the level.

There are 7 Rings to collect along the way, some of which can only be reached by using the spring-loaded platform that will launch Sonic into the air. There are also three TV-shaped Item Boxes, containing an Extra Life, Speed Shoes and Blue Shield.

And to populate this paradise, there is a Sonic minifigure in iconic ’90s styling, plus brick-builds of a Moto Bug, Crabmeat and arch-nemesis Dr. Eggman.

Anyone who has played Sonic knows that the games are all about protecting the seven Chaos Emeralds. With this set the emeralds can be displayed on a gem stand – after you’ve found them all, that is.

LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone is priced at £59.99 and can be bought at lego.com