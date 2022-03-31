Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Vortex

Film

Gaspar Noé’s ‘Vortex’ coming to cinemas in May

Dario Argento leads the cast of the acclaimed director’s new film.

Published

‘Vortex’ is coming to cinemas on 13th May and Picturehouse Entertainment has launched the brand-new trailer and poster.

Directed by Gaspar Noé (‘Irreversible’, ‘Climax’), the film premiered at Cannes 2021. It stars iconic filmmaker Dario Argento (‘Suspiria’) and Françoise Lebrun (‘The Diving Bell & The Butterfly’)

The hugely personal film from follows the last days of an elderly couple stricken by dementia.

A bastion of French cinema, and visceral screen images, ‘Vortex’ spotlights a new side to Noé, who will also be celebrated by the BFI this Spring. The new season will play in conjunction with ‘Vortex’s release.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Throughout May the BFI will present a season, ‘Cruel Flesh: Films of the New French Extremity’, programmed by writer, broadcaster and film programmer Anna Bogutskaya, running at BFI Southbank and on BFI Player; alongside this, BFI Southbank will also present a season, in partnership with Picturehouse Entertainment, celebrating the work of Gasper Noé.

Take a look at the poster below:

Vortex
Credit: Picturehouse Entertainment

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

2 days ago
Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

6 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

Is ‘Cyberpunk’ finally living up to initial expectations?

Since the drama of their release, CD Projekt Red have worked hard to patch all of the issues.

7 days ago
Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo

Music

Aretha Franklin – ‘Aretha with the Ray Bryant Combo’ vinyl review

The Queen of Soul's debut album has never sounded better.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you