Gaspar Noé’s ‘Vortex’ coming to cinemas in May

‘Vortex’ is coming to cinemas on 13th May and Picturehouse Entertainment has launched the brand-new trailer and poster.
Directed by Gaspar Noé (‘Irreversible’, ‘Climax’), the film premiered at Cannes 2021. It stars iconic filmmaker Dario Argento (‘Suspiria’) and Françoise Lebrun (‘The Diving Bell & The Butterfly’)
The hugely personal film from follows the last days of an elderly couple stricken by dementia.
A bastion of French cinema, and visceral screen images, ‘Vortex’ spotlights a new side to Noé, who will also be celebrated by the BFI this Spring. The new season will play in conjunction with ‘Vortex’s release.
Throughout May the BFI will present a season, ‘Cruel Flesh: Films of the New French Extremity’, programmed by writer, broadcaster and film programmer Anna Bogutskaya, running at BFI Southbank and on BFI Player; alongside this, BFI Southbank will also present a season, in partnership with Picturehouse Entertainment, celebrating the work of Gasper Noé.
Take a look at the poster below: