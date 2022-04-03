Connect with us

Collect All Pets Adds Shiny Pets In New Update

Could this game be a Pet Sim X contender?

Published

Collect All Pets
Credit: Two Zoos

Since its release in February this year, Collect All Pets has been going from strength to strength and is steadily growing an active player base. If you haven’t played yet and you like Roblox games where you get to amass a giant collection of pets then you should definitely check it out. It’s perfect for kids both young and old (I’m 43 and I love it!) with its bright colours and easy to play mechanics. It’s also great for free to play players with no content being locked behind a paywall. There are options to buy boosts but these merely act as a time saver.

Pre update there were a total of 240 pets to collect. This total hasn’t changed but players can now collect shiny versions of the pets. Shiny pets are very rare and can be obtained by either hatching eggs or fusing pets. There are currently 36 shiny skins available with plans for more to be added on a weekly basis.

There have been plenty of other updates since the release with the developers adding rebirth options, free daily eggs and more. For such a new game there has already been a great deal of new content and game balancing.

To check out the game for yourself head over to Roblox.

If you’d like to see the game in action we’ve made some videos which you can view below:

