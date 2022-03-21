Carrie Underwood returns with new single ‘Ghost Story’

Carrie Underwood has kicked off a new era with the release of new single ‘Ghost Story’.

Written by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, the track is co-produced by Garcia and Underwood. ‘Ghost Story’ is a cinematic track that puts a new spin on the revenge song.

Underwood explains: “(‘Ghost Story is) a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

“‘Ghost Story’ is a thrilling, dramatic song that David, Hillary and Josh wrote for me,” says Underwood. “They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it I knew I had to record it. I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of ‘Ghost Story.’ It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before.”

Underwood’s new single comes on the heels of winning her 16th ACM Award for Single of the Year with Jason Aldean for their smash hit duet ‘If I Didn’t Love You’.

Underwood continues her ‘Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency’ shows on 23rd March at the Resorts World Theatre. She will also headline the iconic Stagecoach Festival on Saturday 30th April in Indio, CA.