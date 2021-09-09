Connect with us

The Matrix Resurrections

Film

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ – watch the first trailer for the new instalment

Neo and Trinity are back for the fourth film in the series.

Published

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is heading to cinemas in December and the first trailer has been released.

The latest instalment in the series sees the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. They will be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jona, Chrstina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The fourth film in the franchise is directed by Lana Wachowski from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis.

At the time of publishing this article there’s no official synopsis for the film so you’ll have to gleam what you can from the trailer!

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will arrive in cinemas on 22nd December 2021. Take a look at the poster for the film:

The Matrix Resurrections
Credit: Warner Bros UK

