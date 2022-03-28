Win a pair of 3-day standard camping tickets to cinch presents Creamfields South

The inaugural edition of cinch presents Creamfields South takes place this summer at Hylands Park in Chelmsford from Thursday 2nd to Saturday 4th June 2022 Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

The multi-stage 50,000 capacity 3 day camping behemoth features over 150 of some of the biggest names in electronic music, with big name artists such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Becky Hill, Fatboy Slim, Camelphat, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, MK, Jamie Jones, Amelie Lens, Andy C, Oliver Heldens, Joel Corry, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, Kölsch, Ben Nicky, Solardo, Michael Bibi, Patrick Topping, Jonas Blue, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Example, Hannah Wants, Pete Tong, Holy Goof, Wilkinson, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet, Eats Everything, Deborah De Luca, Richy Ahmed, Faithless (DJ Set), Example, Malaa, Arielle Free, Eli Brown, Jodie Harsh, Ben Hemsley, Loco Dice, Hot Since 82 + many many more.

To mark the festival’s 25 year anniversary, the launch of Creamfields South is an exciting addition to the festival calendar and if dance music is your thing this is THE festival not to miss, for more info and tickets go to www.creamfieldssouth.com

To celebrate this year’s inaugural show, our friends at cinch presents Creamfields South have given is 1 x pair of 3-day standard camping tickets to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 17th April 2022.

Terms & Conditions

