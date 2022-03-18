‘Derry Girls’ are back – watch the new trailer

‘Derry Girls’ are heading back to Channel 4 for their third and final series, and you can watch the trailer right here.

The creation of Lisa McGee, ‘Derry Girls’ follows Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, which the group attend.

While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990’s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to “adulthood”…

‘Derry Girls’ series 3 is coming soon, series 1 and 2 are available to stream free on All 4 now.