Walter Presents: ‘The Hunter’ Season 2 coming to Channel 4 in April

Walter Presents is bringing season 2 of ‘The Hunter’ to Channel 4 in April.

Based on the true story of the greatest mafia hunter of all time, this time ‘The Hunter’ is back and he has unfinished business.

The series stars Francesco Montanari, Miriam Dalmazio and Edoardo Pesce. It was created by Silvia Ebreul, Marcello Izzo and Stefano Lodovichi.

Life is getting back on track for top mafia prosecutor Saverio Barone – he has finally settled down and is about to marry Giada. But on the day of the wedding, mafiosi boss Bagarella’s driver decides to spill the beans; Saverio now knows the location of top dog Giovanni Brusca’s hideout. Not able to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Saverio and the police organise a raid on Brusca’s villa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, they must take more care than usual as one mistake could cost the young boy Giuseppe Di Matteo, held captive by Brusca, his life. Thus begins a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase that Saverio is willing to risk everything to win…

Lead actor Francesco Montanari won Best Performance at Cannes International Series Festival for his role as Saverio Barone. ‘The Hunter’ also won Best Crime Series at the Golden Umbrella TV Awards.

Walter Presents: ‘The Hunter’ Season 2 on Channel 4 at 11pm on Sunday 17th April 2022. The full boxset will be available from Friday 15th April 2022 on All 4.