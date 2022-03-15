Interview: Christian Parker shares the story behind his single ‘Shotgun’

Upcoming Country singer-songwriter Christian Parker recently released his debut single ‘Shotgun’.

Raised in Arkansas River Valley, the Fort Smith native is ready to unleash his blend of classic rock, blues and Country on the world. ‘Shotgun’ is the first taste of what’s to come and the reaction so far has been promising.

I caught up with Christian to find out the story behind ‘Shotgun’, discuss working with producer Sal Oliveri, and to talk about making the decision to leave a career in law behind to make music…

You recently released your debut single ‘Shotgun’. What’s the story behind the song and why did you choose it as your debut?

‘Shotgun’ simply embodies everything that I’ve been going through over the past few months with the production of this music. The narrative of ‘Shotgun’ is that of an artist giving their all in the pursuit of success. I resonated with that message and I felt that it would be a nice way to introduce people to my music. Musically it showcases a bit of my range while maintaining an up-tempo energetic feel. Nothing could represent me more.

The song was produced by Sal Oliveri, who has worked with some of the biggest names in Country music. What was he like to work with?

Sal is an absolute saint. First off, he’s a kind caring man with a wonderful family. Second, he’s one of the most amazing producers in Nashville and his sheer talent cannot be overstated. His results speak for themselves as he’s had numerous #1 songs not only on the country charts but also the Billboard Hot 100. For Sal to take me, an unknown artist on, was as nice a vote of confidence as one can receive. He made recording in the booth very relaxing and comfortable. Without his ear, the tracks wouldn’t have turned out even a fraction as well as they did.

What are your plans for new music after this. Will there be an EP or an album on the way?

Stay tuned! There’s a ton of new music that will hopefully blow you away coming very soon. I’ll be releasing several more singles culminating in an album, named ‘Debutante’, in the upcoming weeks and months.

In 2021 you were all set to go to law school but you decided to pursue music instead. Why did you make that decision?

From a young age I was taught to prepare for all eventualities. It was always good to have a backup plan. I’ve dreamed of playing and performing music ever since I was singing along to the Bee Gees Greatest Hits in my car seat. I knew I was going to get a college education and I’m very proud of my time at SMU (Pony Up!), but I didn’t want to look back in my life and ask myself “what if I had given music a shot?” All that being said… Law School has not yet been totally abandoned! Perhaps I’ll be a singing lawyer, the lyrical litigator!

When did you first realise that you had a passion for music?

My mother conscripted me into piano lessons when I was 7 years old and in the second grade. From there I went on to get my first guitar for Christmas when I was 10. I also played the tuba from 7th grade through my sophomore year of college! I played piano and competed in the National Federation of Music for several years. I was a 2 time All-State Tuba player and an All-State Jazz Guitarist.

But it wasn’t until some friends of mine and I formed a band to play around my hometown of Fort Smith, Arkansas that I realized I had a passion for performing and entertaining others. We mainly covered classic rock tunes but occasionally would perform originals, which was where I first began to hone my writing. Fun fact, we used to change the name of the band nearly every year, along with the line-up. We started out as the “Pimpin’ Purple Pigeons from the Planet Lovetron 9,” before switching to “3C,” “Ambrite,” and finally, “Carrier.”

Which artists would you say have had the biggest impact on your music?

Truthfully, I was raised on classic rock. I have distinct memories however of listening to Charlie Daniels and Toby Keith riding around in my dad’s Silverado on our family ranch. I didn’t become an avid fan of Country until I moved to Texas for college and was introduced to a broad and diverse history of the genre. However, once I was dipped in that culture I was hooked. I would say that I love certain elements from a lot of artists, but some of my favorites have to be Hank Jr., Waylon Jennings, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, and so many others whose names would take far too long to list but deserve to be credited.

When can your fans see you performing live over the coming months?

I love to perform, so fans can check my website, christianparkermusic.com for any show updates as well as general news and most importantly, new music!

What other plans do you have for the rest of 2022?

Right now I’m focused on rolling out the rest of the singles and the album, however I’m always writing and looking forward to creating the best music I possibly can!

Christian Parker’s debut single ‘Shotgun’ is available to stream and download now. You can listen to it below: