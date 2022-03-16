Connect with us

Hanson

Music

Hanson release new single ‘Write You A Song’

Watch the video for the new track.

Published

Hanson have released ‘Write You a Song’, the second single from their upcoming album ‘Red Green Blue‘.

The song was written and co-produced by Isaac Hanson. The track’s other co-producers were Jim Scott and David Garza.

On the brand new track Isaac commented “This song is about holding on to the things that really matter in life, those simple daily moments that are precious and honest and go by so fast,” says Isaac Hanson of the song. “Whether it is between a parent and a child or a romantic relationship, it is important to capture those moments in photos, videos, and yes in songs, so that you remember them and make them last.”

‘Red Green Blue’ will be released on 20th May 2022 via 3CG Records. The album brings together the band’s three unique creative voices like never before, with a third of the album written and produced by each brother: Taylor’s RED, Isaac’s GREEN, and Zac’s BLUE.

The band will celebrate the album with a World Tour, which includes UK dates. You can see them at the following dates:

June

26 Nottingham Rock City

28 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanisers

29 Manchester 02 Ritz

30 London Roundhouse

July

02 Bristol O2 Academy

03 Leeds University – Stylus

In this article:

