Top Classic Godzilla Movies

Some of you know while others don’t that there are a lot of classic Godzilla movies that are spectacular.

Below we are going to reveal a few of them that are just right and extremely appealing.

Keep in mind that we are not referring to modern movies based on this theme. These are usually movies from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Let’s see the best creations.

Godzilla

This movie was filmed in 1954 and it is simply a masterpiece. It tells a story about nuclear bomb attacks, testing, and the creature that can survive all of those. In essence, this is a movie that captures the fear of ordinary people the best. It can be considered a horror movie as well and it is something you should watch if you like scary movies. It is also recommended to watch the movie if you want to prepare yourself more for new sequels and for later classic movies as well.

Mothra vs. Godzilla

Mothra was first seen in a movie created by Honda in 1961. The ‘Mothra vs. Godzilla’ movie was filmed in 1964 and as you can assume the story is focused on a battle between these two giants. It is scary and it is loaded with thrill, something we all like.

This is also a movie that made the protector a bad guy which is one of a kind theme here and something special in the lack of a better word. The movie has a nice story and plot. Effects and details are as you can assume but they are worthy of your attention.

Destroy All Monsters

‘Destroy All Monsters’ was filmed in 1968 and it has the most original story of them all. This movie was made by Honda and in it, all the monsters that were featured in Toho creations are present. Yes, there are countless examples. These all live on a remote island where there is no threat to humanity and monsters are actually harmless.

This all changes when aliens start controlling the just mentioned monsters. They want to destroy humanity. In other words, the movie is spectacular and one of the best on this list. It is ideal to watch if you want to see something extraordinary and something that is not seen before this movie. The effects and the story are actually better than you may believe.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

This movie was created in 1974 and for some of you, the title can say a lot. While you still waiting for a new Godzilla movie, you can explore this gem. For others, some clarification is needed. Here we can see Godzilla getting an impressive opponent. It is a massive robot inspired by Manga and anime. It is powerful, dangerous and Godzilla must defeat it. Honestly, this is one of the most successful movies here and the one that is truly spectacular. Considering the age, the effects and attention to detail are above average.

Godzilla vs. Hedorah

‘Godzilla vs. Hedorah’ is the most unique movie of this kind and it still holds the title today. In the United States, the Hedorah is actually known as Smog Monster. See, here Godzilla will fight a monster made from pollution. Yes, it is strange and it does look completely different from anything we have seen before that.

In reality, the movie is trying to tell a story about pollution on the planet. We can see lakes filled with acids, smog and so much more. Thanks to this and the fact this movie was made in 1971 we had to give it apart on this list. This is one of those movies you must watch if you are craving something extraordinary and completely out of the box.

Godzilla Raids Again

‘Godzilla Raids Again’ was filmed in 1955 and it is an ideal choice for those who like the original movie and wanted to see something more. As you can assume, the movie presents you with the same things but longer and more.

There are more things to see that look similar to the first movie and there are no massive differences. But, there is not something new and original here which is the main reason we have rated this movie as the 6th choice on our list.

The Final Word

These movies are amazing. They are special, completely original and they are capable of making Godzilla known even more and even more appealing to the viewers. If you liked and have watched newer movies like ‘Godzilla vs Kong‘, you will want to watch these ones as well. They are something that will impress you and make you want to watch all other Godzilla movies once again.