Ocean’s Eleven: The Must-Have Casino Movie

The cinema plays a massive role in everyone’s lives. The theme of the movie can introduce you to the strangest of all things from the farthest corners of the world. When it comes to the world of gambling, ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is one movie that opens up the world of gambling to us and allows us to indulge in incredible drama.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is a milestone in the genre of heist films. It showcases the journey of an impossible mission in the underbelly of Las Vegas. There are reasons why the movie lacks depth compared to a classic like ‘Casino’, but it easily qualifies as one of the most popular movies to portray casino gambling in all its glory.

Ocean’s Eleven – The Plot

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is a movie that unleashes the true side of the Las Vegas nightlife – expect lights, slot machines, tables, dealers, fancy cars, feathers, and suits in this instalment of the franchise. The plot of the movie revolves around a heist portrayed in a serious manner with continuous comic reliefs. The cast in the movie consists of big shots in the Hollywood industry – George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, and Don Cheadle. The group targets to raid the Mirage, the Bellagio, and the MGM Grand casinos simultaneously, wherein the foundations of gambling are set in the movie.

The team functions under George Clooney’s character, Danny Ocean, who conspires to get back at his rival, Terry Benedict. The plan for the heist has a significantly high house edge as the condition is Benedict will find out either way and come after them. Nevertheless, Danny and Rusty put together a team and walked out of the Bellagio with $150 million. The risk of failure is what keeps the audience on their toes through the film.

The audience is made to guess whether they actually achieve their goal or the appeal of the casinos draw them back time and again. However, Ocean’s Eleven part ways after their cut of the loot and never intend to return to the casinos.

Gambling and Casinos – Ocean’s Eleven

The most exciting part of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is that it showcases the life at Vegas casinos positively, unlike most films in the past two decades. This is one of the most popular parts among GamStop players for a long time. Most films dealing with gambling issues and the tragedy that money-making brings to people’s lives. Ocean’s Eleven balances the thrill of gambling and the risks of it well. That itself is why the film feels like a vacation to the city for most who have watched it.

The makers understand the gambling industry well and subtly depict the odds, house edges, and betting styles. ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ has a close relationship with poker as well. The film opens with Brad Pitt’s character Rusty Ryan hosting a poker game with famous TV actors of the time. Rusty teaches the five-card draw poker game basics to the participants, who eventually become tired of the instructions only to leave the room for a quick drink. The scene shifts to Danny tricking all the players into going all-in, followed by which he offers advice to the players.

A valuable piece of advice in the movie comes with the line – “Leave emotion at the door”. This is due to the fact that Rusty perceives Danny to be an emotional player making a fool out of all other players. He makes use of his instinct and tempts gamblers to raise his bet. Ryan’s message was for the players who give in to the temptation and surrender their cards.

Life in Vegas in Ocean’s Eleven

As we mentioned earlier, the movie seems to take its audience on a trip to Vegas. The cinematography is truly breathtaking, with shots of all the iconic locations in and around Vegas. You get to see The Strip like never before. Some games, like GTA online tried to reproduce it in their virtual worlds because it attracts thousands of players. Bright lights and flashy cars can easily recreate the sense of joy in the viewers. If you have never stepped into a casino, this film will take on the joy-ride that you are yet to experience.

Experience the true nature of Las Vegas and its roaring casinos via the eyes of Danny Ocean and his crew in Ocean’s Eleven.