The most underrated casino movies you can watch right now

Feeling out of luck with finding movies on Netflix or other streaming services? Just the same movies rotating in the neverending loop? If you feel that you lost your time on endless scrolling for something that will actually entertain you – you are not alone. So we got your back with our cheat sheet!

Casino movies always represent an amazing mix of excitement, glitz, and glam with a bit of action and drama to spice things up a bit. Yet, you probably think that you watched them all already. ‘’Casino’’ by Scorsese is an all-time classic that comes to our mind or maybe Daniel Craig playing a deadly game with Mads Mikkelsen in ‘’Casino Royale’.

Lucky for you we know a few hidden gems that will keep you on the edge of your seat with action and add a dose of drama and humor. Can you guess which ones? Oh, we bet you can’t.

Poker King (2009)

This hidden gem from Asia was released in 2009.

‘’Poker king’’ revolves around a family who has been in the casino business for a long time now. Our main protagonist Jack was never interested in gambling….sort of a black sheep. This is until he finds out about the existence of little something called Texas Holdém online. Jack becomes great in online poker but when it comes to table poker things change drastically. Of course, there is a deadly rival that owns another casino and knows about Jack’s weakness.

Yes, there is a thrilling showdown between these two at Asian Poker King Championship that will crown the true Poker King once and for all.

Hard Eight (1996)

Paul Thomas Anderson is a household name for true cinephiles. He is known for ‘’There will be blood’’ or ‘’Boogie nights’’ which became the instant classics. Yet his first movie ‘’Hard Eight’’ hasn’t gotten much of the praise it truly deserves.

Hard Eight is still the most authentic portrayal of life in Las Vegas. You will enjoy the most colorful characters you don’t actually have a chance to encounter in real life. Honorable mention is Philip Seymour Hoffman who brings the humoristic element as a drunken gambler.

The story revolves around Sydney who is an experienced gambler and John, his young protege that is learning how things work in Sin City. It is just a question of time before John decides to choose a path of crime and the stakes become higher along with drama levels rising.

Atlantic City (1980)

This irony about this hidden gem is that it received a Best Picture nomination yet remained one of the most underrated movies of all time. No matter how good it is, it remains forgotten. Yet with a strong female character and heartbreaking story, it deserved to grab the attention of the newer generations. It still works its magic even 4 decades later!

The story goes like this: after gambling is legalized, a waitress named Sally (Susan Sarandon) has a dream of becoming a blackjack dealer. But her estranged husband stands between Sally and her dreams with his criminal past. Heartbreaking at times, it is worth the watch.