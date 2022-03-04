Johnny Dailey – ‘Dillashaw’ EP review

After discovering Country music as a child and being given an acoustic guitar by his father when he was only 12 years old, Johnny Dailey knew that he wanted to forge a career for himself as a musician. Now living in Nashville by way of Trussville, AL and Charleston, SC, Dailey has been slowly building a fan base releasing his music independently and garnering plenty of attention along the way. Following the release of four singles, Dailey has packaged them together with two new tracks for his debut EP release ‘Dillashaw’.

The EP opens with ‘Burns Like Whiskey’ and it’s a serious statement of intent from the rising singer-songwriter. With a knack for a melody and a passion for the kind of Country music that dominated in the 90s, Dailey has found a niche for himself in the modern landscape that sets him apart from everyone else. His smooth voice easily drives the melody and there’s a hint of grit there that gives him the kind of authenticity that’s sorely missing from many of the ‘leading’ male Country singers right now.

Proving that ‘Burns Like Whiskey’ isn’t a one-off, Dailey packs ‘Dillashaw’ with strong melodies, memorable hooks and heart-felt lyrics. One of the two new tracks – ‘Friends, Farms and Fords’ – shows Dailey’s more reflective side as he reminisces about growing up and realising what he wanted to do for a living. While lyrically it may not break new ground, it’s a pleasing throwback that the likes of Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw have become known for. The EP’s second new track is ‘Bonnaroo’, which closes this collection. Dailey’s voice is packed with emotion as he sings of heartbreak and regret, pleading for another chance with a lover. It’s the kind of song that will hit squarely with his female fanbase and it has all the qualities it needs to be a huge radio hit.

The recently released ‘Trouble’ offers a rock-leaning radio-friendly moment while ‘Driving Things Around’ is a mid-tempo moment with a lazy summer groove that makes you want to grab a beer and soak up the sunshine. The highlight of the EP is ‘24’, one of Dailey’s recent releases. A song written about his late father, it packs an emotional punch while delivering lyrics that will be relatable to anyone who has experienced loss. It’s Country music at its best and vocally it’s one of the best moments on the EP.

Johnny Dailey is destined for great things. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I don’t think he’s going to be independent for much longer. With a real authenticity flowing through his voice and music, it’s just a matter of time before word of mouth translates into record deals and chart success. Combine that with his handsome good looks and easy charm, and Dailey could very easily be the male breakout success in Country music this year. ‘Dillashaw’ certainly proves that he has what it takes.

Credit: Johnny Dailey

Track listing: 1. Burns Like Whiskey 2. Friends, Farms and Fords 3. 24 4. Trouble 5. Driving Things Around 6. Bonnaroo Record label: Johnny Dailey Music Release date: 4th March 2022 Buy ‘Dillashaw’ EP now