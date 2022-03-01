Bonnie Raitt to release new album ‘Just Like That…’ in April

Bonnie Raitt will release her 21st album ‘Just Like That…’ on 22nd April 2022 with ADA globally and new partner Sub Pop for physical product in the United States.

The album was recorded in the summer of 2021 in Sausalito, California and it features the new single ‘Made Up Mind’. The players include two longtime members of Raitt’s band, bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson and drummer Ricky Fataar, as well as two new musicians, Canadian Glenn Patscha on keyboards and backing vocals and Nashville guitarist Kenny Greenberg.

Raitt’s longtime guitarist/songwriting partner George Marinelli also joined in, playing and singing on “Livin’ for the Ones,” the song they co-wrote for the album. Once again, Raitt took the producer reins, reuniting with her favourite recording and mixing engineer, Ryan Freeland, for their third collaboration.

“On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt says. “I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Raitt will receive the Billboard Icon Award and perform at this year’s Women in Music Awards on Wednesday 2nd March at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The annual event recognises music’s rising and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community. The 2022 Women in Music Awards will stream live on Twitter.com/Billboard.

Before the new year, The Recording Academy announced that Raitt will join the honorees receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony and 64th Annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception event.

Raitt and her band will return to the road in April for an eight-month U.S. tour. The tour’s special guests include NRBQ (from April 12th — 23rd), followed by Lucinda Williams and longtime friend Mavis Staples on various dates throughout the run. The full tour schedule, with info on Special Benefit Seat information, is listed at www.bonnieraitt.com

Raitt will be presenting the Radio 2 Blues Show (while Cerys Mathews is on vacation) on Monday March 7th.