Caitlyn Smith to release new album ‘High’ in April

The singer-songwriter’s new album is out next month.

Published

Caitlyn Smith
Credit: Shervin Lainez

Caitlyn Smith will release her self-produced new album ‘High’ on 8th April 2022 via Monument Records.

Available for pre-order now, the album features the new single ‘Downtown Baby’ and the title track, which she wrote with Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Erin Decilveo.

“Self-producing has taught me so much about trusting my own compass,” says Smith. “It has been a beautifully terrifying experience and has added a layer of vulnerability when you’re also responsible for painting the sonic landscape as an artist, in addition to writing and singing the songs.”

Caitlyn Smith - High
Credit: Monument Records

This week, Smith returns to London as part of C2C (Country To Country) Festival, performing at Indigo at The O2 in London.
 
After spending the last year opening for George Strait, Reba, Little Big Town, and Old Dominion in stadiums and arenas across the US, Smith has just announced her own US headlining High & Low Tour 2022 which kicks off in her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota on 1st April. The 13-city tour includes stops at New York’s Gramercy Theatre and at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.
  
The full list of dates is:
 
4/1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
4/6 – New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre
4/7 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
4/23 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy
4/24 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
5/4 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
5/5 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Wonder Bar
5/6 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy
5/7 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
5/11 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl
5/12 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre
5/13 – Savannah, GA – District Live
5/14 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

