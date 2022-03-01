Xbox Games With Gold for March 2022 available now

Xbox Games with Gold for February featured an average selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in February was Hydrophobia.

The third batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 are out today with an interesting choice of games to choose from. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of The Flame in the Flood all month. From 16th March – 15th April, Street Power Soccer will also be available.

Players can also download Sacred 2: Fallen Angel (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th March and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st March.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for April 2022 towards the end of March.