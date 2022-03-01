Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Xbox Games With Gold for March 2022 available now

Including The Flame in the Flood.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for February featured an average selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in February was Hydrophobia.

The third batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 are out today with an interesting choice of games to choose from. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of The Flame in the Flood all month. From 16th March – 15th April, Street Power Soccer will also be available.

Players can also download Sacred 2: Fallen Angel (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th March and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st March.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for April 2022 towards the end of March. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jewel Jewel

Music

Jewel to release new album “Freewheelin’ Woman” in April

The new single 'Dancing Slow' is out now.

6 days ago

Film

‘Nosferatu’ will return to cinemas for 100th anniversary

2022 brings the centenary of the most influential horror film of all time.

6 days ago
Doctor Who Doctor Who

TV

Doctor Who ‘The Doctors The Pat Troughton Years Behind the Scenes Vol. 1’ review

Meet the talent behind the making of the Second Doctor's era of Doctor Who.

5 days ago
The Bay series 3 The Bay series 3

Competitions

Win ‘The Bay’ series 3 on DVD

We've got 2 copies to give away.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you