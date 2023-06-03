Xbox Games with Gold for June 2023 available now

Games with Gold for May featured the two more free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in May was Star Wars Episode I Racer.

The sixth batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2023 are now available with two more titles to add to your Xbox games library. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S subscribers can download copies of Adios all month. From 16th June – 15th July, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown will also be available.

In Adios, one choice can change everything. You are a pig farmer in Kansas who has finally had enough of your role helping the mob dispose of bodies on your farm. Your hitman friend tries to convince you to change your mind as the two of you go about the errands of the day. He knows what saying no means. This is a meditative thoughtful game that reflects on morality and spirituality with compelling writing and phenomenal voice acting.

In The Vale: Shadow of the Crown get ready to close your eyes and listen. This is one of the most unique adventures you’ll experience that leverages sound and haptic controller feedback in an audio-based adventure. Break down the barriers between you as the player and your character as you feel your enemy’s breath, listen to the crunching of footsteps or the clang of weapons. Combat is intense and very different than other combat and fantasy games.

Don’t forget, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

