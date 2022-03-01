PlayStation Plus games for March 2022 available now

The free PlayStation Plus games for March are now available with four more awesome titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure for PS4.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection is available today. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Ghostrunner (PS5), Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4) and Team Sonic Racing (PS4). This month there also a bonus fourth title, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4/PS5), a standalone co-operative multiplayer experience. There are no bonus PSVR games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 1st March, 2022

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 1st March, 2022:

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing (PS4)

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for April 2022 towards the end of March. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

