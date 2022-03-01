Godzilla vs King Kong or Jurassic Park Games: Which One Is Better?

There are 2 slots that are special and one of kind on the web. You can find these at countless online operators at Non Stop Casino and play them right now.

These are Godzilla vs King Kong and Jurassic Park Slot games. Which one is better?

Well, we first must understand each game and then reveal which one is better and why. Without further ado, let’s begin.

Godzilla vs King Kong

Godzilla vs King Kong is a very appealing game that comes with 5 reels and 20 paylines. It is inspired by the movie with the same theme and it has amazing graphics, even better sound effects, and stunning animations. All the symbols are specifically designed for this game which makes them perfect. You can win 1000 times the stake, a great thing here. The game is loaded with free spins, multipliers and there is also Titans Duel bonus where the two monsters will fight and you will win more than you can imagine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The game is simple to play and there are no a lot of complicated things to worry about. You can sit back, relax, and enjoy playing as long as you need. On the other hand, all the main elements of a great video slot are here and you can enjoy these every single time when you start playing the game. The small amount of Godzilla-themed slots have been known for gaining popularity as we speak and this is one trend that is going to last. Thanks to new movies based on this theme, the game will advance and there will become more versions uploaded to all online casinos any time soon.

Jurassic Park Slot

Jurassic Park Slot is a 5-reel game that has 243 paylines. Each row has 3 symbols. The game is extremely popular and comes with massive winnings. It can be found at any casino at the moment and a great thing here is that the slot is paired with impressive bonuses. Yes, you can almost always get free spins and use these for playing the slot. Then we can see that the game high very high RTP which is one advantage. The graphics, animations, and symbols are as great as possible.

These are some of the most advanced elements here and which makes the game stunning. But, the game is a bit more complicated to play and has a lot of features, such as T Rex Alert and a lot of wild symbols. This means that players would have to practice for quite some time before they start playing the game and winning. We can also add that the game uses higher investments to give you more winnings which can be a good or a bad thing, depending on your gambling goal. Last but not least the game has symbols that are complicated to understand so making careful winning combinations is complicated as well. This is something that is obvious. For example, most symbols are dinosaurs and for most people, all of these look the same.

The Verdict

So which one is better at the end? At the end of the day, these two games are completely different. The first one, Godzilla vs King Kong is a simple game that offers great perks and decent winnings for a fans of this popular film. You can sit back, relax and play it. There is no need to invest time into practicing or anything similar. It is more related to ordinary slots that can be found at all kinds of online casinos. This is a game player would play when they want to relax and win.

Jurassic Park Slot is a different beast. This game is loaded with features and graphic elements and it is one of the most advanced slots you can find today. It is a slot that more professionals and gamblers who need the ultimate gambling experience will play. It is also a game for those who want as many features as possible and who want to master a game before they start playing it for real money.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As you can see these slots are completely different and developed for different players. Which one is better depends on you and the best thing to do is to play both of these and only then you can get a complete idea about the slots here. Both games are amazing and they will help you have the best gambling experience and enjoy as much as possible. Yes, both slots can help you win big time as well.