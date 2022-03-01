Jackson Dean to release debut album ‘Greenbroke’ in March

Country newcomer Jackson Dean will release his debut album ‘Greenbroke’ on 11th March 2022.

Released via Big Machine Records, the 10-track collection is produced by Luke Dick and features lead single “Don’t Come Lookin’”. Discussing the track Dean shares:

“It’s that idea of getting off by yourself, that ‘If I don’t come back, don’t come lookin’ feeling of getting gone and not wanting anyone getting in your way. I think everyone’s wanted that kind of escape or freedom. I figured it’d make a good song for anyone who’s ever been there.”

Dean moved from California to Nashville and found himself in the middle of a bidding war from four labels. He ultimately signed with Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records and his debut album aims to deviate from the staples that are currently dominating Country radio.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Greenbroke’ suggests the arrival of a young artist who’s reaching a little higher, thinking a little deeper and reaching for a life that is something more. With the gauntlet-throwing “Don’t Come Lookin’,” there’s a sense of manifest destiny and a line drawn between thrown-away good times and someone who’s out there on the edge.

Credit: Big Machine Records

The track list for the album is:

1. Don’t Come Lookin’ | Jackson Dean, Luke Dick

2. Trailer Park | Jackson Dean, Cary Barlowe, Jesse Frasure

3. Fearless | Jackson Dean, Luke Dick, Jonathan Scott Sherwood

4. Don’t Take Much | Jackson Dean, Marv Green, JT Harding

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. Superstitions | Jackson Dean, Luke Dick, Dan Tyminski

6. Love You Anymore | Jackson Dean, Brian Bunn, Phillip Lammonds

7. Red Light | Jackson Dean, Jonathan Scott Sherwood, Ryan Tyndell

8. Other Than Me | Jackson Dean, Bryan Simpson, Ryan Tyndell

9. Wings | Jackson Dean, Park Chisolm

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10. Greenbroke | Jackson Dean, Jeff Hyde