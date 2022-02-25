Chris Young and Drake White among The Long Road Festival additions

Chris Young and Drake White have been confirmed as headliners for The Long Road Festival, joining the previously announced The Cadillac Three.

“I’m excited to return to the UK later this year – I’ve released a lot of new music since I was there in 2019 and can’t wait to play a lot of these new songs from ‘Famous Friends’ when I see everyone at The Long Road,” shares Young who will headline on Saturday.

Headlining the opening Friday night is Drake White. A firm favourite among UK Country music fans, White makes his long-awaited return to British shores here this summer.

Also added to the line-up are British singer-songwriter Rumer, Canadian multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell and Houston-born Buffalo Nichols.

Rissi Palmer’s ‘Color Me Country’ stage is also taking shape with this announcement, revealing incredible artists joining her in shining a spotlight on diverse voices in the country scene. These include ‘The Voice’ contestant Valerie Ponzio, the west coast jazz and southern soul sounds of Madeline Edwards, Native American songwriter and activist Charly Lowry and the soul-stirring New Orleans family trio Chapel Hart.

Camille Parker represents a new wave of Black women in country music through her African and Jamaican roots, and San Francisco’s Miko Marks returns to the stage after a musical hiatus, eager to spread a message of unity and hope for Black musicians in Country music.

Artist and Apple Music Country radio host Rissi Palmer, who will be performing herself as well as curating the special Color Me Country line up, introduces the project… “I am honored to present these 6 dynamic, compelling, and dazzling artists that are well on their way to becoming household names. I chose each one of them based on the quality of their music, the high level of showmanship, and their undeniable charisma. This is a show not to be missed”

Other artists joining the bill include TikTok sensation Priscilla Block, Americana artist Roseanne Reid, folk-rock band Fruit Bats, British alt-Country band Legends of Country and bluegrass banjo rappers Gangstagrass.

The Long Road takes place between 26th – 28th August Bank Holiday Weekend 2022 at Stanford Hall, Leicestershire. Day tickets are currently £50 and weekend tickets start from £115 (subject to booking fees). All tickets and payment plans available via https://www.thelongroad.com/tickets/