Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Dylan Scott to release new album “Livin’ My Best Life’ in August

The breakout star has a new album on the way.

Published

Dylan Scott
Credit: Cody Villalobos

Dylan Scott will release new studio album “Livin’ My Best Life” on 5th August 2022 via Curb Records.

Available on CD and vinyl, the album will feature the viral TikTok hit “Can’t Have Mine”, which was released last Friday. It is also expected to feature the recent releases ‘New Truck’ and ‘Static’.

After co-writing “Can’t Have Mine” with Matt Alderman, Josh Melton and Dallas Wilson, Scott posted a clip of the unreleased song online. The clip quickly went viral on TikTok, generating over 36K sound usages and over 5M views across his social platforms in just a few weeks, while the song instantly went Top 5 on the iTunes Country Chart upon release.

Dylan Scott - Livin' My Best Life
Credit: Curb Records

Patterned after his real-life romance with his high school sweetheart and now wife, Blair, the heart-melting ballad finds the husband and father of two counseling every country boy on the type of woman to look for: “Find you a girl that leaves you speechless, gets wild on the town but still loves Jesus,” he advises. There’s just one condition: You can’t have his girl.

Scott will support the album with the “Livin’ My Best Life Tour”, which begins this week on 24th February in Grand Rapids, MI. It will run until 29th April in Silver Spring, MD.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

22 Jump Street 22 Jump Street

Film

Channing Tatum’s Top 5 biggest box office hits

We take a look at the Hollywood favourite's biggest hits.

6 days ago
The King The King

TV

Sky unveils first look at Italian drama series ‘The King’

Luca Zingaretti leads the cast of the eight-part series.

6 days ago
Stephanie Ryann Stephanie Ryann

EF Country

Stephanie Ryann releases romantic new song ‘never Enough’ for Valentine’s Day

The song is available to stream and download now.

7 days ago
Kasey Tyndall Kasey Tyndall

EF Country

Kasey Tyndall releases ‘Jesus & Joan Jett’ – watch the video

The Country rocker has a new single out.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you