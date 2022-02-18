The Police ‘Greatest Hits’ half-speed vinyl remaster coming in April

The Police will reissue their ‘Greatest Hits’ on vinyl on 15th April 2022 in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the original release.

Remastered at Abbey Road and cut at ‘half-speed’ for ultimate sound quality, the set contains two heavyweight black LPs with expanded artwork and packaging in a bespoke gatefold sleeve which enhances the original artwork.

A multi-platinum selling global smash on CD, it had a limited vinyl release upon its original release in 1992 which has long been out of print resulting in the original vinyl copies becoming highly sought after by fans. This collection is a perfect introduction to The Police for new admirers, original fans and vinyl collectors alike.

It is available to pre-order now from https://ThePolice.lnk.to/TheGreatestHits .

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is the definitive compilation of the band – featuring 16 tracks, 14 UK top-20 hits and five UK number one singles – ‘Message In A Bottle’, ‘Walking On The Moon’, ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’, ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ and ‘Every Breath You Take’.

The Police are one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. A dynamic three-piece comprising Sting (lead vocals, bass guitar), Andy Summers (guitar) and Stewart Copeland (drums, percussion), the trio is one of the most iconic bands to emerge from the original British ‘new wave’ of the late 1970s.

The track listing for ‘Greatest Hits’ is:

Disc One

Side A

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Roxanne

Can’t Stand Losing You

So Lonely

Message In A Bottle

Side B

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Walking On The Moon

The Bed’s Too Big Without You

Don’t Stand So Close To Me

De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Disc Two

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Side A

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Invisible Sun

Spirits In The Material World

Synchronicity II

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Side B

Every Breath You Take

King Of Pain

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Tea In The Sahara