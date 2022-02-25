Watch: Becky Hill teams up with Galantis for new banger ‘Run’

Becky Hill, fresh from winning ‘Best Dance Act’ at the BRIT Awards 2022, has teamed up with Galantis for her new single ‘Run’.

The follow-up to ‘Here For You’, Hill’s collaboration with Wilkinson, ‘Run’ is Hill’s first collaboration with Swedish EDM group Galantis. The song was written by Hill, MNEK and written/produced by Galantis.

“I’m so excited to release Run with Galantis.” says Hill. “I wrote it with my best friend MNEK who I’ve been writing with for 10 years and the magic I felt when we first wrote my single Losing back in 2012, I still feel to this day when writing with him. I feel like every single I release has the potential to better the last one and this is no different, especially with Galantis featuring on the record too. With their catalogue of hits with the likes of Little Mix and Years & Years I’m very proud to be a part of another huge collaboration with them. This next phase of my artistry is an extension of me fully coming out as a popstar, but this time with a BRIT Award in hand!”

The accompanying music video for ‘Run’ is directed by Michael Holyk and was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Packed with stunning landscape shots, vibrant textures and contrasting moods, it sees Hill escape the run-of-the-mill day-to-day, to enjoy a romance in sunnier climes.

Hill was the third most-streamed British female solo artist on Spotify last year and her album ‘Only Honest on the Weekend’ debuted in the Top 10.

Hill has a packed live schedule planned for 2022. Having proven herself a festival line-up must-have in 2021 (with stand-out sets at Reading & Leeds and a headline slot at Camp Bestival to name but a few), and selling over 50,000 tickets for her sold-out nationwide headline ‘Only Honest On The Weekend Tour’, Hill has already announced she’ll be performing at Creamfields South, NASS Festival, Neighbourhood Weekender and Camp Bestival.

Fans can see Hill at the following dates:

Sat 28 May – Neighbourhood Weekender Festival, Warrington

Fri 3 June – Creamfields South, Chelmsford

Sat 4 June – Summerburst, Sweden

Sat 25 June – Colourboxx, Glasgow

Wed 29 June – Balaton Sound, Hungary

Sat 9 July – NASS Festival, Bristol

Fri 15 July – Benicassim Festival, Spain

Sat 23 July – Splendour Festival, Nottingham

Sun 24 July – Tramlines, Sheffield

Thu 28 July – Høllafæst, Norway

Fri 29 July – Opptur Festival, Norway

Sun 31 July – Indiependence Festival, Cork

Sat 6 August – Granatos Live, Lithuania

Sat 13 August – AiaSound Festival, Copenhagen

Fri 19 August – Camp Bestival, Shropshire (headliner)

Sat 20 August – South Facing, London (summer London headline show)

Sat 27 August – Creamfields North, Cheshire

Sun 28 August – Victorious Festival, Southsea