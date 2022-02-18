Catherine Tate’s ‘The Nan Movie’ coming to cinemas in March – watch the trailer

Catherine Tate is bringing back her iconic Nan character for big screen adventure ‘The Nan Movie’.

Written by Tate with ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brett Goldstein, the film stars Tate, Mathew Horne, Katherine Parkinson, Parker Sawyers, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Jack Doolan and Niky Wardley.

In the film Nan hits the big screen as she goes on a wild road trip from London to Ireland with her grandson Jamie (Mathew Horne) to make amends with her estranged sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson). Militant vegan arsonists, raucous rugby teams, all night raves and crazed cops on motorbikes all make for a proper day out.

An origin story that mixes Nan’s present with her past where we finally find out what’s made her the cantankerous old b*****d she is today.

Take a look at the poster below and watch the trailer at the top of this article:

Credit: Warner Bros UK

‘The Nan Movie’ will be released in cinemas on 18th March 2022.