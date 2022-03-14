Catherine Tate’s ‘Hard Cell’ coming to Netflix in April

Catherine Tate‘s new comedy series ‘Hard Cell’ will premiere on Netflix on 12th April 2022.

The documentary style comedy is set in the fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley.

Writer and creator Tate plays multiple characters from Laura Willis, the Governor who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, to Big Viv, the psychopath lifer.

Set over a 6 week period during which the inmates rehearse a musical directed by ex-Eastender’s star Cheryl Fergison. Rehearsals draw together an oddball collection of women as they find their voices, grow in confidence and strengthen their friendships.

Funny yet surprisingly moving, ‘Hard Cell’ leans into the comical truth of prison life.

