Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Emeli Sandé announces new album “Let’s Say For Instance’ and ‘Brighter Days’ tour

2022 is looking like a huge year for the singer.

Published

Emeli Sande
Credit: Olivia Lifungula

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé is gearing up for a huge 2022 with the release of new album “Let’s Say For Instance” on Friday 6th May via Chrysalis Records and an extensive UK and European Tour, ‘Brighter Days’.

“Let’s Say For Instance” is Sandé’s first release on an independent label and it explores new sonic territory including classical, disco, and nostalgic R&B. The album features current single ‘Brighter Days’ and previous releases ‘Look What You’ve Done’ and ‘Family’.

As told to Variety in an exclusive interview, Sandé shared: “I’m so proud of this album and can’t wait to release it. I’ve felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level.”

The track listing for “Let’s Say For Instance” is:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1. Family
2. Look What You’ve Done (with Jaykae)
3. July 25th
4. Oxygen
5. Summer
6. My Pleasure
7. There Isn’t Much
8. September 8th
9. Look In Your Eyes
10. Ready To Love
11. Wait For Me
12. Another One
13. Yes You Can
14. Brighter Days
15. Super Human
16. World Go Round

The album will be supported by a tour that kicks off on 16th May in Glasgow. Sandé will be performing both full band and solo piano shows across the run.

The full dates are:

Monday 16 May – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK (full band show)
Wednesday 18 May – Stylus, Leeds, UK (full band show)
Thursday 19 May – The Mill, Birmingham, UK (full band show)
Friday 20 May – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK (full band show)
Sunday 22 May – EartH, London, UK (full band show)
Thursday 26 May – Oran Mor Auditorium, Glasgow, UK (solo piano show)
Saturday 28 May – City Varieties, Leeds (solo piano show)
Sunday 29 May – Stoller Hall, Manchester (solo piano show)
Monday 30 May – Town Hall, Birmingham (solo piano show)
Wednesday 1 June – La Cigale, Paris, France (full band show)
Friday 3 June – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy (full band show)
Saturday 4 June – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany (full band show)
Sunday 5 June – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands (full band show)
Tuesday 7 June – De Duif, Amsterdam, Netherlands (solo piano show)
Wednesday 8 June – La Seine Musicale, Paris, France (solo piano show)
Thursday 9 June – Kulturkirche, Cologne, Germany (solo piano show)

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 18th February via livenation.co.uk.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Maid in Manhattan Maid in Manhattan

Film

Jennifer Lopez – as ‘Marry Me’ hits cinemas we look at her 10 biggest box office hits

We take a look at the triple threat's biggest films to date.

4 days ago
Greylan James Greylan James

EF Country

Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

The songwriter steps into the artist spotlight today.

6 days ago
Adam Lambert in HUNGER Adam Lambert in HUNGER

Music

Adam Lambert talks identity and success in new issue of ‘Hunger’

The singer opens up in the latest issue.

6 days ago
Marry Me - Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Marry Me - Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson

Film

‘Marry Me’ review

Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson shine in this highly entertaining romantic comedy.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you