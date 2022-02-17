Emeli Sandé announces new album “Let’s Say For Instance’ and ‘Brighter Days’ tour

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé is gearing up for a huge 2022 with the release of new album “Let’s Say For Instance” on Friday 6th May via Chrysalis Records and an extensive UK and European Tour, ‘Brighter Days’.

“Let’s Say For Instance” is Sandé’s first release on an independent label and it explores new sonic territory including classical, disco, and nostalgic R&B. The album features current single ‘Brighter Days’ and previous releases ‘Look What You’ve Done’ and ‘Family’.

As told to Variety in an exclusive interview, Sandé shared: “I’m so proud of this album and can’t wait to release it. I’ve felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level.”

The track listing for “Let’s Say For Instance” is:

1. Family

2. Look What You’ve Done (with Jaykae)

3. July 25th

4. Oxygen

5. Summer

6. My Pleasure

7. There Isn’t Much

8. September 8th

9. Look In Your Eyes

10. Ready To Love

11. Wait For Me

12. Another One

13. Yes You Can

14. Brighter Days

15. Super Human

16. World Go Round

The album will be supported by a tour that kicks off on 16th May in Glasgow. Sandé will be performing both full band and solo piano shows across the run.

The full dates are:

Monday 16 May – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK (full band show)

Wednesday 18 May – Stylus, Leeds, UK (full band show)

Thursday 19 May – The Mill, Birmingham, UK (full band show)

Friday 20 May – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK (full band show)

Sunday 22 May – EartH, London, UK (full band show)

Thursday 26 May – Oran Mor Auditorium, Glasgow, UK (solo piano show)

Saturday 28 May – City Varieties, Leeds (solo piano show)

Sunday 29 May – Stoller Hall, Manchester (solo piano show)

Monday 30 May – Town Hall, Birmingham (solo piano show)

Wednesday 1 June – La Cigale, Paris, France (full band show)

Friday 3 June – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy (full band show)

Saturday 4 June – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany (full band show)

Sunday 5 June – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands (full band show)

Tuesday 7 June – De Duif, Amsterdam, Netherlands (solo piano show)

Wednesday 8 June – La Seine Musicale, Paris, France (solo piano show)

Thursday 9 June – Kulturkirche, Cologne, Germany (solo piano show)

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 18th February via livenation.co.uk.