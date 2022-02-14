Hanson unveil new single ‘Child At Heart’ – watch the video

Hanson has unveiled new single ‘Child At Heart’, the first to be taken from their new project ‘Red Green Blue‘.

Written by Taylor Hanson and co-produced by Taylor, Jim Scott and David Garza, the track is available to download and stream now via 3CG Records.

“The song “Child At Heart” is about remaining open and hopeful despite the obstacles of life’s journey,” says Taylor. “Like a child who’s heart is yet to be discouraged by the tribulations of the world.”

“The music video for “Child At Heart” depicts a series of inflicted wounds and tragedies, which leave my character nearly dead. It’s meant to be a metaphor for the pain of life and love, and the ultimate redemption of his love rejoining him reinforces the song’s message that we have to remain open and hopeful, despite what life throws at us”.

‘Red Green Blue’ comprises three solo-led projects from Taylor, Isaac and Zac. The album marks the band’s 30th anniversary and brings the three brothers together in a new way.

Officially founded in May 1992, Hanson will mark their momentous 30-year anniversary with Hanson Day 2022, an unforgettable weekend of exclusive streams and events set for 12th – 14th May in the band’s hometown of Tulsa, OK.

The band will celebrate the new album on their upcoming ‘Red Green Blue’ World Tour, with more than 80 shows around the world.

The UK dates are:

June

26th – Nottingham, Rock City

28th – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

29th – Manchester, O2 Ritz

30th – London, Roundhouse

July

2nd – Bristol, 02 Academy

3rd – Leeds, University – Stylus