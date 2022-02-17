Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle To Be Released Later in 2022

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of H.A.D.E.S. unit and prepare to face the true horror.

The original Daymare was released in 2019 and still has a mostly positive rating on Steam. Daymare:1994 Sandcastle looks to continue this trend with a slightly more futuristic-looking affair.

So far I’ve only seen the trailer below and I’m sure you’ll agree that it looks pant wittingly terrifying! However, as we speak I have a preview build downloading and will be back in a few days to report on my time with the build.