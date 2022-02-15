LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set coming in May

The LEGO Group and PlayStation have joined forces with the very first LEGO set inspired by the world of Horizon Forbidden West. Working with acclaimed developer Guerrilla, the collaboration – recreates the authentic features within the Horizon Forbidden West videogame and transforms the experience into LEGO brick form for fans around the world.

Designed as a build and display model, this 1,222-piece set is sure to invite builders into the 31st century and encourage imaginations to flow freely through the process of building out the Horizon universe.

This LEGO set for adults will take builders into an adventure world through Aloy, a fierce machine hunter and the Tallneck, the iconic and awe-inspiring machine Aloy uses to explore nearby areas in her mission to restore order and balance in Horizon Forbidden West.

Included in this set is a brand-new headpiece for Aloy, the Watcher machine that comes with a choice of blue, yellow or red eyes and her bow and brick-built spear, alongside the authentic Tallneck machine, with a smooth, disc-shaped head and long slim legs to add striking features within the model. Fans can finish their build by adding the beautiful landscape details like the brick-built birch tree, tall grass and a rusty stoplight, completing the centerpiece for its display moment.

Credit: LEGO

Isaac Snyder, Designer at the LEGO Group said:

“Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable. The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in LEGO form. Thanks to our close collaboration we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes, and stunning scenery. There is a huge amount of mutual respect between the design teams and everyone involved was beyond excited to see this model come to life! Our hope is that everyone building this model has as much fun as we did designing it.”

The buildable Horizon Tallneck model measures over 34 cm (13.5 in.) high, 23 cm (9 in.) wide and 17 cm (6.5 in.) deep and will be available from May 2022 on LEGO.com, LEGO brand Retail Stores, and major retailers globally for £69.99 (€79.99 / $79.99).