‘Father Stu’ – watch Mark Wahlberg in new trailer

‘Father Stu’, a n unflinchingly honest, funny and ultimately uplifting drama based on a true story, has debuted its trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz, the film is written and directed by Rosalind Ross.

When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, leading to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest.

Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Father Stu’ will be released only in cinemas on 15th April 2022 by Sony Pictures UK.