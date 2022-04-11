Brett Young releases ‘Long Way Home’ from Mark Wahlberg film ‘Father Stu’

Brett Young has released new song ‘Long Way Home’, which is taken from the soundtrack of Mark Wahlberg film ‘Father Stu’.

The film, which opens in the US on 13th April 2022, was written and directed by Rosalind Ross and it stars Wahlberg in the titular role. Young wrote the track alongside Shay Mooney and Bear Rinehart, both of whom can be heard on backing vocals, and producer Jimmy Robbins.

“I met Mark at a golf tournament a few months ago,” Young shared. “We connected pretty quickly and he told me about an incredible project he was working on, and asked if I’d be up for writing a song to capture the spirit of the movie. Within a few hours I was flying home with Shay, Bear and throwing ideas around and after watching an early screening the next day, we brought Jimmy in to help us put together something that we thought would be a perfect fit.”

Based on a true story, ‘Father Stu’ is an unflinchingly honest, funny and ultimately uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her.

But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, leading to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way.