Courteney Cox’s horror comedy ‘Shining Vale’ coming to STARZPLAY in March

‘Shining Vale’, the new horror comedy series created by Jeff Astroff (‘Trial & Error’) and Sharon Horgan (‘Catastrophe’) is coming to STARZPLAY from Sunday 6th March 2022.

The series, which stars Courteney Cox (‘Friends’), Greg Kinnear (‘As Good As It Gets’) and Mira Sorvino (‘Hollywood’), will premiere with two back-to-back episodes. The cast also includes Gus Birney (‘Dickinson’), Merrin Dungey (‘Big Little Lies’) and Dylan Gage (‘PEN15’), and features Judith Light (‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’) and Sherilyn Fenn (‘Twin Peaks’).



Pat and Terry Phelps (Cox and Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn, to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s torrid affair with Frank, their young hot handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. To make matters worse for Terry, Frank never fixed the sink, yet still charged him for it!

A former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn), Pat is now clean and sober 17 years later but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, and her teenage kids, Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage) want nothing to do with her.

Credit: STARZPLAY

Moving to small-town Connecticut, Gaynor and Jake are pissed and as disconnected as you can get. Terry tries to unite the family, but the pushback is real. Pat is losing what little handle she’s had on the kids, Gaynor wants Pat dead, and Jake has become a zombie from his addiction to screens, while Terry is too consumed with moving on to see that Pat is losing a grip on herself as well.



Buying a 200-year-old house that was on the market for almost three years and sold for more than $250K below asking seemed like a good idea on paper, but Pat senses that the Phelps are not alone; especially when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears hovering outside their family room window.



The Phelps quickly learn why the agents were so motivated to sell the house for a fraction of the asking price. Seems a few details were glossed over, including a triple murder-suicide and a host of other atrocities they neglected to mention. But neither Terry nor the kids seem to notice that something is horribly wrong with the house; only Pat can see things move and hear the bumps in the night. Convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out the symptoms are exactly the same – she’s also the only one who sees the spirit of the person who committed these murders: Rosemary, a Fifties housewife who may or may not be trying to take over Pat’s body.



Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.



‘Shining Vale’ is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford (‘Motherland’) from Merman, Aaron Kaplan (‘The Chi’) and Dana Honor (‘A Million Little Things’) from Kapital Entertainment. Courteney Cox is producer.