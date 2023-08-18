‘Shining Vale’ Season 2 to debut in the UK in October

Season 2 of the hit horror comedy series ‘Shining Vale’ is coming to LIONSGATE+ on Friday 13th October 2023 it has been announced.

Starring Courteney Cox (‘Friends’), Greg Kinnear (‘As Good As It Gets’) and Mira Sorvino (‘Hollywood’), the series also stars Gus Birney (‘Dickinson’), Merrin Dungey (‘Big Little Lies’) and Dylan Gage (‘PEN15’). Fans can also expect to see Judith Light (‘Poker Face’), Allison Tolman (‘Gaslit’) and Sherilyn Fenn (‘Twin Peaks’) in the new season.

New first-look photos tease the return to ‘Shining Vale’ where Pat (Cox) and Terry (Kinnear) Phelps struggle with reconnecting their broken family, mental illness, menopause, and trauma, as their Connecticut home continues to reveal more of its haunted past. In season two, the Phelps must battle their demons both internally… and externally. Something is lurking in the shadows in ‘Shining Vale’, and it’s more than just Rosemary (Sorvino).

‘Shining Vale’ season two is set to premiere on Friday 13th October, on the LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays.

The series is executive produced by Jeff Astrof (‘Trial and Error’) from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford (‘Bad Sisters’) from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan (‘The Chi’) and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment. Courteney Cox also serves as a producer. The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan and produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Find out more about ‘Shining Vale’ at https://www.lionsgateplus.com/gb/en/series/shining-vale/64078.