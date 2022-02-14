Connect with us

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ to debut in May on Disney+

Ewan McGregor is reprising his role from the ‘Star Wars’ films.

Published

Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney+

A poster has been released to mark the date announcement for forthcoming ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.

Arriving on Disney+ on 25th May 2022, the limited series from Lucasfilm sees Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master. 

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. 

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. 

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

See the new poster for the series below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney+

