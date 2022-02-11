‘Futurama’ is coming back and you can watch it on Disney+ in the UK

Well this is something we didn’t see coming in 2022 – cult Matt Groening and David X. Cohen animated series ‘Futurama‘ is heading back to our screens.

20 new episodes have been ordered with the new season going into production this month. It is due to debut in 2023 on Disney+ in the UK.

Returning to the voice cast are Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said David X. Cohen.

“It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” commented Matt Groening.

“What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. Futurama is one of those shows. The excitement about returning Matt and David’s genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I’m thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It’s a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time,” commented Marci Proietto, Head of 20th Television Animation.

‘Futurama’ originally aired on FOX from 1999 to 2003 before being cancelled. It was brought back in 2007 with four direct-to-DVD movies and three new seasons followed for Comedy Central in 2010. Over its seven seasons, the show produced 140 episodes with the last episode airing in 2013.

‘Futurama’ focuses on the life of Philip Fry (Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a “diverse” new group of friends including Leela (Katey Sagal), a tough but lovely one-eyed alien and Bender, a robot who possesses human characteristics and flaws.