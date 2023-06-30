‘Futurama’ Season 11 to debut on Disney+ in July – watch the trailer

‘Futurama’ is being resurrected (again) as the series is heading to Disney+ for Season 11.

The animated sci-fi comedy has been off-air for 10 years but is coming back with 10 all-new episodes. The new season is designed for fans old and new, so you don’t have to have seen the previous 10 seasons to appreciate it. Long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

Credit: 20th Century Television / Disney+

‘Futurama” premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present.

The series follows Phillip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio find work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

After its initial run on the Fox Broadcasting Network, a roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections ensued. Four successful direct-to-DVD releases in 2007-2009 led to the show’s rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010-2013. Then, after a brief 10-year freeze in the cryogenic chamber, ‘Futurama’ emerged triumphantly as a streaming series for Disney+ with a 20-episode order set to debut in 2023.

The full original cast returns for the new season, including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

‘Futurama’ is produced by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios with animation provided by Rough Draft Studios. It is created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Executive Producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keller and Claudia Katz.