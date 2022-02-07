Adam Lambert teases ITV’s new entertainment show ‘Starstruck’

While ‘The Masked Singer UK’ is keeping us busy every weekend, ITV is preparing to launch a new entertainment show this weekend – ‘Starstruck’.

Hosted by Olly Murs, the show sees teams of superfans transform into their idol for a very special performance. Each team experiences the ultimate star makeover as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

The star-studded panel features Queen frontman and singing sensation Adam Lambert, award-winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford.

Discussing what ‘Starstruck’ is all about, Lambert teases: “I think that everybody that watches Starstruck is going to have a great time. There’s something for everybody, there’s something for all music tastes and all ages which is really exciting and I think that it’s really easy to see yourself in the show. I mean these are regular people that work regular day jobs that are getting to live out their fantasy which is really exciting.”

Credit: Remarkable TV / ITV

In terms of what he’ll bring to the panel, Lambert shares: “I’m hoping to have a really good time with my fellow judges. I mean I’ve been looking forward to this for a year and the idea of celebrating these artists with members of the public just seems like a good time. I’m looking to have some laughs, joy and you know after the year that we have had with COVID-19, everyone just wants to enjoy themselves and connect and I think this is a great way to do it.”

Without giving away too many spoilers, Lambert is keen to discuss the level of talent that has been participating in the show.

“I have been really impressed by the talent. We’ve seen the talent competition shows on television for the last decade, it’s a bit of that energy but it’s more specific, you’re asking someone to sound like someone we all know already – it’s a particular talent. It’s a new type of talent to celebrate and to kind of zero in on. I’ve been really impressed by the vocals on a lot of these groups. A lot of the artists that we are tackling are not just pop stars, they are known for their look, they are also pop stars known for their vocal ability. It’s exciting to see people step up to the challenge.”

‘Starstruck’ starts this Saturday (12th February) at 8.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.