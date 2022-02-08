‘Cinema Made In Italy’ returning in March

‘Cinema Made in Italy’ will return to South Kensington’s Ciné Lumière from 3rd to 7th March 2022 it has been announced.

Showcasing some of the best Italian productions, the festival will be hosted by Italian cinema expert Adrian Wootton OBE. He will be hosting filmmakers to take part in filmmaker Q&A sessions, offering audiences the chance to become involved in lively and thought-provoking discussions.

Opening the festival is Nanni Moretti’s ‘Three Floors’ (Tre Piani), releasing in UK cinemas on 18th March. The film has been adapted from Eshkol Nevo’s best-selling novel ‘Three Floors Up’ and marks Moretti’s first adaptation of the work of another artist, relocating the book’s original setting of Tel Aviv to Rome.

A Chiara (Credit: Cinema Made in Italy)

Additional festival highlights include ‘A Chiara’ directed by Jonas Carpignano in what marks the end his trilogy of films (‘Mediterranea’ and ‘A Ciambra’ being the first two) that follow the stories of African refugees in a Calabrian town where the Romani community and the local mafia exist side by side. ‘A Chiara’ will be released in the UK later this year by MUBI.

On day two of the festival audiences will be delighted with Gabriele Mainetti 1940’s spellbinding film ‘Freaks Out’ starring Franz Rogowski (‘Happy End’, ‘A Hidden Life’) for which he won Best Actor at Fantastic Fest last year.

On Saturday the D’Innocenzo brothers are back with an audacious piece of filmmaking with ‘America Latina’ that screened in competition at Venice International Film festival. Showing earlier in the day is ‘Futura’ directed by a trio of acclaimed Italian filmmakers; Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher. The collective reportage is a haunted portrait of young lives at a standstill, capturing a snapshot of what might lie ahead for Italy. ‘Futura’ will be released later this year by Modern Films.

Freaks Out (Credit: Cinema Made in Italy)

Starring the legendary Dominique Sanda and Venice best actress winner Alba Rohrwacher (Vergine Giurata), comes Laura Bispuri’s latest film, “The Peacock’s Paradise’, an absorbingly grounded melodrama.The film follows a family of unbearably self-involved secret-keepers at a reunion that precipitates an entire telenovela’s worth of revelation in the space of a single afternoon.

The annual event is organised by Cinecittà’s promotional department in Rome (Filmitalia), with the support of the Italian Cultural Institute in London, the official agency for the promotion of Italian language and culture in England and Wales (www.icilondon.esteri.it). The films were selected by Adrian Wootton OBE, CEO of Film London and programme advisor for the BFI London Film Festival.

Co-director of FrightFest and international film critic Alan Jones will be hosting the filmmaker Q&A sessions on Saturday 5th March.

For more information and tickets please visit https://www.institut-francais.org.uk/cine-lumiere/whats-on/festivals-series/made-in-italy/.