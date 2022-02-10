‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ – legacy characters return for the final instalment

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is heading to cinemas on 10th June 2022 and the film will bring back legacy characters from the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are all returning and you can see them with ‘Jurassic World’ stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the official trailer, which has just been released.

The new film is directed by Colin Trevorrow, and the story takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (‘She’s Gotta Have It’), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (‘Archive 81’), Dichen Lachman (‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’), Scott Haze (‘Minari’) and Campbell Scott (‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’). The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below: