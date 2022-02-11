New ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ film coming to Disney+ in March

A new instalment in the ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ franchise is coming to Disney+ on 18th March 2022.

The new movie is a fresh take on the 2003 family comedy and it stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. The cast also includes Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

The film is directed by Gail Lerner with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ is produced by Kenya Barris, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

The trailer has been released for the film, which you can see at the top of this article, and the key artwork is available to view below: