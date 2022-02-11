Connect with us

Listen: Maren Morris unveils new track ‘Background Music’

The next song from ‘Humble Quest’ is here.

Published

Maren Morris has unveiled a new song from her upcoming new album ‘Humble Quest’, due 25th March via Sony Music Nashville’s Columbia Nashville.

‘Background Music’ is the second track to be unveiled from the album following lead single ‘Circles Around This Town’.

Morris says: “I wrote ‘Background Music’ about the beauty of the temporary, which is inevitably all things. The romanticism of eternity sounds nice, but I like to think I savor things better when I know I’m not entitled to it in perpetuity. It’s a love song that addresses mortality but it’s also promising someone that even when we aren’t cool anymore, I want to grow old with them and laugh about the times we thought we were.”

This week it was announced that Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

New album ‘Humble Quest’ is produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written alongside her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green on Busbee’s piano.

