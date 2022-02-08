‘The Power of the Dog’ leads the nominations for the 2022 Oscars

The nominations are in for the 2022 Oscars and leading the pack is Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ with 12 nods.
The much-buzzed film picked up nominations including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Actor in a Leading Role’, ‘Actor in a Supporting Role’ and ‘Actress in a Supporting Role’. Campion was nominated for directing and writing.
Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ followed closely behind with 10 nominations including ‘Best Picture’.
One notable snub from the list was ‘House of Gucci’, which had been expected to feature prominently with Lady Gaga a favourite for ‘Actress in a Leading Role’. The film picked up a single nomination for ‘Makeup and Hairstyling’.
The Oscar ceremony will take place on 27th March at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Belfast
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
Don’t Look Up
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Drive My Car
Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
King Richard
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
Licorice Pizza
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
Nightmare Alley
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield
tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith
King Richard
Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz
Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart
Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds
Belfast
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons
Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Judi Dench
Belfast
Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Directing
Kenneth Branagh
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Paul Thomas Anderson
Jane Campion
Steven Spielberg
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Luca
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Raya and the Last Dragon
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home