‘The Power of the Dog’ leads the nominations for the 2022 Oscars

The nominations are in for the 2022 Oscars and leading the pack is Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ with 12 nods.

The much-buzzed film picked up nominations including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Actor in a Leading Role’, ‘Actor in a Supporting Role’ and ‘Actress in a Supporting Role’. Campion was nominated for directing and writing.

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ followed closely behind with 10 nominations including ‘Best Picture’.

One notable snub from the list was ‘House of Gucci’, which had been expected to feature prominently with Lady Gaga a favourite for ‘Actress in a Leading Role’. The film picked up a single nomination for ‘ Makeup and Hairstyling’.

The Oscar ceremony will take place on 27th March at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Belfast

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield

tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith

King Richard

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds

Belfast

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Jesse Plemons

The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Judi Dench

Belfast

Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Paul Thomas Anderson

Jane Campion

Steven Spielberg

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Yanna (Buhtan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kacchu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive

Dos Oroguitos

Down to Joy

No Time To Die

Somehow to Do

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home