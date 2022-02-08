‘Marry Me’ – go behind-the-scenes of Jennifer Lopez’s new film with two featurettes

The rom-com looks set to make a much-awaited return to the big screen on Friday with the release of Jennifer Lopez‘s new film ‘Marry Me‘.

Starring Lopez alongside Colombian music superstar Maluma, Owen Wilson (‘The Wedding Crashers’) and Sarah Silverman (‘School of Rock’), ‘Marry Me’ is set to be one of the biggest films of 2022 so far.

Lopez stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Wilson as math teacher Charlie – total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, ‘Marry Me’ is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, ‘Marry Me’, climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will streamed across multiple platforms.

Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd.

If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?

Ahead of the film being released on Friday, fans can go behind-the-scenes in two new featurettes. The first discusses the addictive soundtrack featuring new songs from Lopez and Maluma, while the second focuses on Lopez’s character Kat.

Watch them both below:

The Music

Crafting Kat

‘Marry Me’ is directed by Kat Coiro and will be released in cinemas on Friday 11th February, just in time for Valentine’s Day.