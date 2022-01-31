PlayStation Plus games for February 2022 announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for February have been announced with three more fantastic titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was Deep Rock Galactic for PS4/PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which will be 1st February. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5), EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4) and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4). The are no bonus PSVR games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 1st February, 2022

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4)

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 1st February, 2022:

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5)

Dirt 5 (PS4/PS5)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for March 2022 towards the end of February. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

