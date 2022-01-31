Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for February 2022 announced

Including EA Sports UFC 4.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

The free PlayStation Plus games for February have been announced with three more fantastic titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was Deep Rock Galactic for PS4/PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which will be 1st February. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5), EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4) and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4). The are no bonus PSVR games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaving PS Plus on 1st February, 2022

  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)
  • EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4)
  • Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 1st February, 2022:

  • Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5)
  • Dirt 5 (PS4/PS5)
  • Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for March 2022 towards the end of February. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for February as well as your wishes for March via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Celebrity Ex on the Beach Celebrity Ex on the Beach

TV

MTV reveals cast for series 2 of ‘Celebrity Ex on the Beach’

Find out who will be on the new series.

6 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Glitch Update Now Live In Pet Simulator X

Lots of new pets to collect.

6 days ago
Magpie Murders Magpie Murders

TV

‘Magpie Murders’ to arrive on BritBox in February

Watch the trailer for the crime drama.

6 days ago
Wolf Like Me Wolf Like Me

TV

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad’s ‘Wolf Like Me’ coming to Prime Video in February

The six-part mini-series arrives next month.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you