9 Things That Need To Change In Pet Simulator X

If you play on Roblox it's highly likely you've heard of Pet Simulator X by BIG Games, it's certainly one of the more popular games on the platform. It's a well-made game that has spawned many poorer quality copies and is surprisingly addictive given that all you do is click on boxes and collect pets. I've been playing it for a good few months now and have been frustrated with quite a few aspects and fortunately for me, I have this forum to vent through!

As I've continued to play there have been regular updates and changes to keep the game interesting but I can't help but feel that it is becoming more and more about making money than offering a great player experience. With this in mind, I've pulled together my main frustrations.

Prev 1 of 9 Next Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Fix unequip pets! The ability to unequip all your pets at once is a feature that players had been asking for since the game came out and finally, the option was added a few updates ago. The problem is the option to unequip all quite often disappears and can require logging in/out many times in order to fix this. Given that there have been updates since the feature was released this should have been dealt with as a priority. Credit: BIG Games