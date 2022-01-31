Xbox Games With Gold for February 2022 announced

Xbox Games with Gold for January featured a fairly underwhelming choice of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in January was NeuroVoider.

The second batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 have now been announced with an improved selection of games compared with last month. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse all month. From 16th February – 15th March, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield will also be available.

Players can also download Hydrophobia (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th February and Band of Bugs (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st February.

Even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Also remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for March 2022 towards the end of February.