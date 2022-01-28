Brent Cobb – ‘And Now, Let’s Turn to Page…’ review

Brent Cobb is an artist that has very much forged his own path throughout his entire career. After years of making music and touring, Cobb found himself in the spotlight in 2016 when he released his album ‘Shine On Rainy Day’. Since then, he’s regular attracted critical acclaim for his work and has built a solid fanbase not only in the US, but across the world. Cobb’s latest project was inspired by a car accident that he and his son were involved in during July 2020, and with its release he’s finally realising a long-held dream of recording a gospel album.

‘And Now, Let’s Turn to Page’ is a 9-track collection that features 8 Southern Baptist gospel standards along with one original track. These are songs that Cobb has grown up with and he adds that personal touch to the record by enlisting his cousin Dave Cobb to produce and various family members and friends to sing. Opening with ‘Just a Closer Walk With Thee’, it’s clear that this album is a stripped-back organic affair that at times feels like you’re witnessing a private performance.

Once a right of passage for Country artists, it’s not surprising that Cobb has decided to explore gospel music and the impact it’s had on his music. You may expect this to be something far removed from what Cobb’s done before but that’s not the case at all. With these standards, Cobb has molded them into his own sound and this collection is still very distinctively him. ‘We Shall Rise’, one of the more upbeat moments, features Caylee Hammack on backing vocals (she’s present on much of the record) and it’s one of the highlights on the record. In fact, the song fits neatly into Cobb’s catalogue and it’s sure to become a live favourite.

Original track ‘When It’s My Time’, which veers into bluesy territory, is particularly stirring given that Cobb and his son could have lost their lives in the 2020 car accident they were involved with. There’s a world-weary optimism in the lyrics and a thankfulness for the ability to continue living life as long as that’s possible. It hits all the right notes and it’ll hit home with listeners.

Elsewhere on the album ‘In The Garden’ is a soul-searching gospel number that meditates on spirituality and faith, ‘Softly and Tenderly’ explores the call of Jesus, and ‘Old Country Church’ finds Cobb reminiscing on the feel of community that was created by a church.

Gospel music may not be for everyone but it’s a genre that’s had a significant impact on music, particularly Country music. Cobb’s hope, as he told us in a recent interview, is that people can enjoy these songs regardless of their religious convictions. Coming at a time when hope and optimism feels to be in short supply, ‘And Now, Let’s Turn to Page’ is an album that will surprise Cobb’s fans and I’m sure be embraced by them.

Credit: Ol’ Buddy Records

Track list: 1. Just a Closer Walk With Thee 2. When It’s My Time 3. In the Garden 4. Are You Washed in the Blood? 5. Softly and Tenderly 6. Old Rugged Cross 7. We Shall Rise 8. Old Country Church 9. Blessed Be the Tie That Binds Record label: Ol’ Buddy Records Release date: 28th January 2021 Buy ‘And Now, Let’s Turn to Page…’ now