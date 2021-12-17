First names revealed for Cambridge Folk Festival 2022

The first names have been announced for Cambridge Folk Festival 2022.

The festival will return after a two-year hiatus from 28th to 31st July 2022. The names announced so far include Passenger, Seasick Steve, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Clannad, Suzanne Vega, Spell Songs, This Is The Kit, Show Of Hands, Julie Fowlis, Spiers And Boden, Chico Trujillo, The Young’uns, Flook, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, The Mary Wallopers, The Spooky Men’s Chorale, Davina & The Vagabonds, The Breath, Beans on Toast, Dustbowl Revival, N’famady Kouyaté, Katherine Priddy, VRï, Tapestri, and The Honest Poet.

“After a two-year break, I’m so excited to see the Cambridge Folk Festival return to Cherry Hinton Hall,” said Cllr Anna Smith, Leader of the Council and Executive Councillor for Communities. “For many including, including me, the festival is a highlight of the summer. I’ll be booking my ticket straight away.”

Cambridge Folk Festival takes place 28 – 31 July 2022 in the picturesque grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge. Early booking advisable. Purchase tickets from: https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/tickets

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ticket information:

Full festival ticket: £187, Thursday: £31, Friday: £78.28, Saturday: £78.28, Sunday: £78.28