Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

First names revealed for Cambridge Folk Festival 2022

Suzanne Vega, Passenger and more announced.

Published

Suzanne Vega
Credit: George Holz

The first names have been announced for Cambridge Folk Festival 2022.

The festival will return after a two-year hiatus from 28th to 31st July 2022. The names announced so far include Passenger, Seasick Steve, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Clannad, Suzanne Vega, Spell Songs, This Is The Kit, Show Of Hands, Julie Fowlis, Spiers And Boden, Chico Trujillo, The Young’uns, Flook, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, The Mary Wallopers, The Spooky Men’s Chorale, Davina & The Vagabonds, The Breath, Beans on Toast, Dustbowl Revival, N’famady Kouyaté, Katherine Priddy, VRï, Tapestri, and The Honest Poet.

“After a two-year break, I’m so excited to see the Cambridge Folk Festival return to Cherry Hinton Hall,” said Cllr Anna Smith, Leader of the Council and Executive Councillor for Communities. “For many including, including me, the festival is a highlight of the summer. I’ll be booking my ticket straight away.”

Cambridge Folk Festival takes place 28 – 31 July 2022 in the picturesque grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge. Early booking advisable. Purchase tickets from: https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/tickets

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ticket information: 

Full festival ticket: £187, Thursday: £31, Friday: £78.28, Saturday: £78.28, Sunday: £78.28

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Princess Bride The Princess Bride

Film

11 alternative Christmas films to add to your watchlist this December

We pick some films that will add variety to your Christmas viewing.

3 days ago
The King's Speech The King's Speech

Film

The Best Films to Watch When Learning English

We highlight some films that will help you.

3 days ago
The Hand of God The Hand of God

Film

‘The Hand of God’ review

Paolo Sorrentino delivers his most personal & emotionally-charged film to date.

7 days ago
Elden Ring Elden Ring

Games & Tech

Watch: Elden Ring Story Trailer Has Just Been Released

Available to pre-order now.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you